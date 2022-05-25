Police respond to gas leak near Listowel

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are at the scene of a gas leak in North Perth.

Police have closed Highway 23/Road 164 between Line 87 and Line 88, between Listowel and Gowanstown.

People are asked to avoid the area.

