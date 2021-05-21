Police respond to hit-and-run crash, diesel spill in downtown Kitchener

Emergency crews responded to a hit-and-run collision in downtown Kitchener on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, officials said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. A truck hit a concrete barrier and fuel spilled on the roadway.

King Street is closed at Queen Street, and Benton Street is closed between King and Charles Streets, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

