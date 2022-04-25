18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, said the incident occurred at a residence on Logan Lane in the city’s north end just after 6 a.m.

#RCMPNB are responding to an incident on Logan Lane in #Moncton. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. We are assessing the situation and an Alert Ready message will be issued should there be a need. We will share more information when we are able to.

According to Ouellette, the man was transported to hospital, where he later died due to injuries.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident at this time and we also do not believe the safety of the general public to be at risk," said Ouellette.

Neighbour Susan Arsenault told CTV News she was surprised by the heavy police presence on Logan Lane.

"Normally the neighbourhood is really quiet, we don't really hear a whole lot, there is a lot of traffic, but that's about it," said Arsenault.

No arrests have been made yet. Ouellette adds the shooting did not meet the criteria to issue an alert ready message.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.

-With files from Derek Haggett