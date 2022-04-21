iHeartRadio

Police respond to 'incident' on Stony Plain Road

Police closed Stony Plain Road between 125 Street and 127 Street on Thursday due to an incident. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Stony Plain Road is closed in all directions to traffic between 125 Street and 127 Street in the Glenora area according to Edmonton police.

According to a news release, police are investigating an incident in the area, but no further details have been released.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.

