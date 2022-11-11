Police respond to intruder in Oak Bay home, discover owl 'perched on couch'

A resident of Oak Bay, B.C., called police in the early hours of Thursday morning to report an intruder was inside their home.

Officers responded to the Beach Drive house at 4 a.m. and located the "suspect perched on a couch," police said in a social media post.

However, the intruder turned out to be an owl.

After some coaxing, the bird "casually walked outside through open patio doors and flew away," according to police.

"No animals or officers were injured," police said.

At 4am OBPD officers responded to an intruder at a home on Beach Dr. Officers arrived on scene & located the suspect perched on a couch. After somer coaxing the intruder casually walked outside through open patio doors & flew away. No animals or officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/YBjBxqitgn