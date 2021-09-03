Police respond to motorcycle crash in north Edmonton

A motorcyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries Friday after an accident with an SUV.

Officers responded to a crash in the area of 153 Avenue and 82 Street around 3:20 p.m. Friday involving a Toyota Highlander.

The 35-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The 52-year-old driver of the Highlander was not injured.

That intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have footage of it, is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.