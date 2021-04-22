Police respond to northeast incident, ask nearby residents to take shelter

Calgary police are investigating an incident in the community of Pineridge and have asked nearby residents to shelter in place while they work to resolve the situation.

Police were called to the 600 block of Pineland Road N.E. on Thursday morning and confirm multiple shots have been fired.

Police say the scene is contained but are asking residents near the area to remain in their homes until further notice and to take direction from officers at the scene.

The address provided originally was incorrect.



Residents in the 600 block of PINELAND RD N.E. are requested to shelter in place due to a police incident. Remain in your residence until further direction is provided. #yyc

This is a developing story, more details to come…