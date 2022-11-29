Police respond to record number of GTA break-ins in two week period

York police say they are seeing a dramatic rise in break-and-enters this month.

According to York Regional Police (YRP), between Nov. 7 and Nov. 21 this month, officers investigated a total of 77 reports of break-ins. The service says it’s the highest number of reports in the two weeks following Daylight Saving Time in three years, since 2019.

“Shorter daylight hours and increased trips away from the house may be making easier targets for enterprising criminals,” officer in command of YRP’s #1 District, Supt. Russ Bellman said. “Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, residents were spending more time in their homes.”

In the Tuesday news release, YRP detailed a recent arrest of a potential thief in Aurora, Ont. to illustrate the resources used to combat crime.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, officers, along with Canine and Air Support Units, arrested a “would-be thief” as he tried to run away, the force said.

Police allege the suspect, with the help of an unidentified partner, used a ladder to try to climb through a home’s second-story window. Thanks to the home’s security cameras, police say the homeowner was notified and she called 911.

YRP shared a video of the coordinated arrest with a tactical flight officer guiding police on the ground.

A 30-year-old unidentified man was charged with breaking and entering with intent and trespassing at night. Police are still looking to identify the second suspect involved.

In a separate incident that same day, three thieves tried to get inside another second-story window of a house in Vaughan. This time, the suspects are said to have stacked patio furniture on top of a large heater to gain entry.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects ran off, and they are still outstanding.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR HOME DURING THE HOLIDAYS

YRP shared some tips with residents to protect their homes from break-ins over the holiday season.

Officers encourage installing a quality deadbolt lock and always locking all doors and windows, including the second floor of your home. Police also recommend installing security cameras that can hook up to your phone to send alerts when something is awry.

YRP says putting some lights on timers can give potential criminals the impression that someone is home.

If you’re going to be away over the holidays, police recommend asking a trusted friend to pick up your mail, shovel your walk or park in your driveway.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enter featured in the YouTube video is asked to call YRP #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext, 7140. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.1800222tips.com.