Police respond to reports of a man with a firearm at mall near Fairway Road
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police responded to reports of man with a firearm at a mall in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a mall in the area of Fairway Road around 2 p.m. after receiving a call from mall security about a man in possession of a firearm.
According to a release, the man was located and police seized one ounce of suspected cocaine but did not locate the firearm.
The cocaine has an estimated value of $2,500.
A 36-year-old Kitchener man is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
