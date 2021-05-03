Police respond to reports of disturbance in Waterloo neighbourhood

Waterloo regional police responded to a disturbance in Waterloo on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Erb Street West and Churchill Street around 5:20 p.m.

In a news release on Monday morning, officials said a complainant told police they were threatened by a man with a knife. They also said the man who allegedly had the knife reported he'd been involved in an altercation with two other men.

Police said they believed the man was barricaded in a home in the area, but further investigation found he wasn't barricaded inside.

Police said there are no grounds to lay any charges in this incident.