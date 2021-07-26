Residents shaken after hearing shots fired in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired brought a large police presence to a Kitchener neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police tweeted about the incident around 8:20 p.m. Monday, saying officers were on scene near the area of Kinzie Avenue and Thaler Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, they said they were called to the area around 7:40 p.m. Police said the people had fled the area before they arrived, adding they found evidence that a firearm was discharged.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, officials said.

"Upon arrival, officers found evidence that a firearm had been discharged in the area, although we did not locate anyone or have any reports of any injuries," said Const. Andre Johnson.

Officers taped off a parking lot of a nearby townhouse complex on Rutherford Drive and canvassed the area with the canine unit.

Tuesday afternoon, officers went door to door seeking witness information. A command post was also set up in the area of Rutherford Drive and Kinzie Avenue for the investigation.

The forensics unit was also on scene, as detectives took photographs and collected evidence.

"We did receive multiple reports that people were fleeing the area. Whether they are individuals involved or were just in the area and heard the shots we are unsure," Johnson said.

People who live near the scene told CTV News they were shaken after hearing gun shots.

“We just heard two gun shots so we rush over to the main floor and we just saw a bunch of cars pulling out. It was very interesting. It never happened here before,” said Lebrac Rueda who lives nearby the scene.

“I heard three or four shots of fire, so we thought there was a motorcycle outside maybe but then a couple minutes later we saw police,” another resident said.

"I was in the kitchen doing some studying and we heard a couple of bangs," said Max McTaggart, who lives in the area. "We looked outside the window and we did notice somebody run across the street."

McTaggart said the situation is unsettling for those in the neighbourhood.

"I know my wife and I have been thinking about moving anyways and this is sort of maybe influencing the decision," he said.

Police say they don't have a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.