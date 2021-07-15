Police respond to reports of shots fired overnight in downtown Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say they have reopened a section of Barrington Street in Halifax after reports of shots fired early Thursday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., police say they were called to Barrington and Richmond streets after residents reported hearing several shots fired. They say suspects fled in vehicles or on foot.

HRP Forensics are scouring a parking lot this am, near Richmond St, Halifax, after calls came in last night around 12:40 am, that shots were being fired. 5 vehicles were hit and an adjacent bldg. No one hurt. Person of interest in custody.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/lwZpv9dDz2

When police arrived on the scene, officers say they noted that several unoccupied vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire.

There are no indications of anyone injured and a person of interest has been taken into custody, says the police report. A vehicle of interest has also been located.

Traffic was closed overnight on Barrington Street between Hanover and Duffus Streets while police completed their work, but has since reopened.