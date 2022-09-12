iHeartRadio

Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike

Two people have been transported to hospital after a serious collision involving an e-bike and a motor vehicle in Kitchener Sunday evening.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Traynor Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

The driver of the e-bike, a 26-year old man from London, was transported to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Kitchener, was transported to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of Wilson and Traynor was closed for several hours while police investigated, it has since reopened.

