Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Hannah Schmidt
Two people have been transported to hospital after a serious collision involving an e-bike and a motor vehicle in Kitchener Sunday evening.
Police say they responded to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Traynor Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
The driver of the e-bike, a 26-year old man from London, was transported to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The driver of the motor vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Kitchener, was transported to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.
The intersection of Wilson and Traynor was closed for several hours while police investigated, it has since reopened.
-
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winRobert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
-
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
-
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.
-
What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 boosterOttawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.
-
Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown coreWindsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.
-
Toronto Raptors to hold open practice, charity scrimmage in VictoriaThe Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria at the end of the month, and while they're in the city they'll be holding an open practice and charity scrimmage game. Canada's only NBA team will be in Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 for a pre-season training camp.
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspectRichard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, while harvesting that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.