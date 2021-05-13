Police respond to stabbing in Dartmouth early Thursday morning

Police in Halifax responded to a stabbing in Dartmouth early Thursday morning.

At 1:55 a.m., Halifax Regional Police say they received reports of a group fighting near Portland Street and Prince Arthur Avenue.

When they arrived they found two men with stab wounds and later found a man inside a home on Hastings Drive with an injury to his hand, according to police.

Officers say all three men were taken to the hospital and they aren't looking for any other suspects as the men are known to each other.