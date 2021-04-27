Police respond to three overdose deaths in one day
Waterloo regional police say they responded to three overdose deaths on Monday.
They tweeted about the incidents on Tuesday morning.
Yesterday, officers responded to 3 fatal overdoses in @RegionWaterloo. Street drugs are unpredictable. If you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911, administer Naloxone, and stay with the person until help arrives- multiple doses of Naloxone may be required. #BeAGoodSamaritan pic.twitter.com/ZwKxWY3dZY— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 27, 2021
In the tweet, they said street drugs are unpredictable.
Anyone who believes someone has overdosed should administer Naloxone and call 911.
There were 98 overdose-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region in 2020, a 56 per cent increase over 2019.