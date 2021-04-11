Police respond to two stolen vehicles found in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police responded to two stolen vehicle reports Saturday both involving drivers believed to be impaired.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Towanda Boulevard in Harwich where a 54-year-old man from Aylmer lost control and ended up in a ditch.

Police learned through investigation he was under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident. He was charged by the Chatham-Kent police with impaired driving and then released to the OPP who took over the stolen vehicle investigation.

Later that day at around 2:53 p.m. police say a Ministry of Natural Resources officer saw a stolen vehicle on New Scotland Line in Blenheim.

Police attended the scene and found a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old man inside the vehicle who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officers arrested both men for possession of stolen property.

One of the men was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for a medical assessment and was later released with a future court date.

The second man was taken to the CKPS headquarters where he was searched and found to be in possession of fentanyl, police say. He is now facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance and was released with a future court date.