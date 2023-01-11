Police respond to video of firearm suspect being shot with beanbag rounds in downtown Vancouver

Dramatic video shows police swarming and yelling orders at a man outside a downtown Vancouver pub before firing several rounds at him with a less-lethal beanbag shotgun.

The Vancouver Police Department said the officers were responding to a report that man was carrying a gun inside a bar near Granville and Robson streets on Monday night, and were concerned about public safety.

Marcus Phillip Van Schilt was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon and breaching bail. The 45-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the arrest.

In an initial statement on the incident, police said the suspect was only shot with beanbag rounds after he “failed to follow police commands.”

But the person who recorded the video, who requested anonymity, told CTV News police never gave Van Schilt a chance to comply with any orders. He said the gunfire came mere seconds after police rushed up to the suspect and began shouting at him.

In an email to CTV News, Sgt. Steve Addison said the video shows police acting “entirely appropriately” under the circumstances.

“While bystander video never shows the entirety of a situation, this one does reveal important information about the suspect’s behaviour and our officers’ response,” said Addison.

“This video shows our officers approaching the man and giving loud and clear verbal directions. They told him to show his hands, to get on the ground, and to do it now. Instead of complying, the man remained standing and reached down with his right hand toward his waistband, where the gun was located.”

In the recording, the suspect can be seen lifting his jacket or sweater just before he’s shot.

Addison added that Van Schilt was under a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms as a result of a weapons conviction last year. According to Addison, the suspect was also on bail for an unrelated charge of assault with a weapon.

The witness who watched the incident unfold said he believes he heard the suspect telling police he was carrying a BB gun. Police could not confirm what kind of weapon was seized during the arrest, but Addison said the suspect’s bail conditions would not allow him to carry a BB gun.