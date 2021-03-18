Police responded to a call in the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of an individual with a weapon, according to a tweet.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. They say more information will be released when available.

