Police respond to youth 'firearm' call in Nanaimo

The Nanaimo RCMP say a youth was arrested after they were spotted pointing what appeared to be a firearm at passing motorists on Thursday morning.

Mounties say the call came in around 11:48 a.m. in the area of Departure Bay Road.

Three nearby schools – Wellington Secondary, Departure Bay Elementary and Rock City Elementary – were placed under a hold-and-secure procedure because of the call.

Police say a 14-year-old suspect was located and arrested in a home in the 3800-block of Departure Bay Road Thursday.

Mounties say the youth is known to police, and officers seized a replica firearm at the home.

A hold-and-secure means all entrances to a school are locked, and no one is allowed to leave or enter.

Normal activities, like classes, can continue within the school during a hold-and-secure, according to Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools.