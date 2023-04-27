Police respond to youth 'firearm' call in Nanaimo
The Nanaimo RCMP say a youth was arrested after they were spotted pointing what appeared to be a firearm at passing motorists on Thursday morning.
Mounties say the call came in around 11:48 a.m. in the area of Departure Bay Road.
Three nearby schools – Wellington Secondary, Departure Bay Elementary and Rock City Elementary – were placed under a hold-and-secure procedure because of the call.
Police say a 14-year-old suspect was located and arrested in a home in the 3800-block of Departure Bay Road Thursday.
Mounties say the youth is known to police, and officers seized a replica firearm at the home.
A hold-and-secure means all entrances to a school are locked, and no one is allowed to leave or enter.
Normal activities, like classes, can continue within the school during a hold-and-secure, according to Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools.
