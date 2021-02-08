Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Police are responding to reports of an armed carjacking in downtown Toronto and they say the incident may be linked to road rage.

It happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of Front Street and Spadina Avenue.

Initial reports by police suggest that a man was dragged out of his vehicle at knifepoint and attacked by the suspects.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving a black, four-door import as well as a burgundy mini-van. They believe that road rage may have played a role in the incident. 

Officers are currently searching the area, police said in a tweet published Monday evening.

