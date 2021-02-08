Police are responding to reports of an armed carjacking in downtown Toronto and they say the incident may be linked to road rage.
It happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of Front Street and Spadina Avenue.
Initial reports by police suggest that a man was dragged out of his vehicle at knifepoint and attacked by the suspects.
Police said the suspects were last seen driving a black, four-door import as well as a burgundy mini-van. They believe that road rage may have played a role in the incident.
Officers are currently searching the area, police said in a tweet published Monday evening.
