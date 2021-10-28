Police reveal how fatal North Bay crash took place

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that a fatal crash on Highway 63 in North Bay happened when a westbound SUV entered the eastbound lane.

"A grader was in the same lane when the two collided," police said in a news release. "The driver of the SUV was located deceased in the vehicle and is awaiting a post-mortem examination on Oct. 29."

The driver of the eastbound grader was examined by paramedics as a precautionary measure, police said.

The tragedy took place around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, and closed the Highway until 6 p.m.

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are assisting with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the North Bay OPP at 705- 495- 3878, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.