Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack

Warning: This stories contains graphic details.

Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.

On April 25, 2017, an unknown intruder broke into a beachfront home in the 2500-block of Esplanade Road and violently attacked a woman with what police describe as a machete.

The ensuing manhunt triggered lockdowns at nearby schools and prompted police to warn residents to lock their doors while home.

The next day, another crime scene was discovered approximately 45 kilometres away in Sooke, B.C.

Police now say the two crime scenes are connected by a pickup truck that was recorded travelling between them.

"Evidence shows a vehicle, captured on video, going back and forth on Sooke Road from this secondary scene," according to a statement Tuesday from Saanich police, who are helping Oak Bay police with the investigation.

"This vehicle is a blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac with some unique characteristics," police said.

Investigators did not describe the unique characteristics or elaborate on the nature of the Sooke crime scene.

"The violent and random nature of this attack has made solving this crime a high priority for police," Saanich police said. "As a result, it has remained an active investigation with significant police resources and actions dedicated to date."

'I WAS SLIPPING IN MY OWN BLOOD'

The victim spoke publicly about the attack for the first time in 2020, telling CTV News she was housesitting for her parents at the Willows Beach address when she heard a noise in the kitchen around 7 a.m.

Nermeen Alireza says she went to investigate the sound of drawers opening and closing when she discovered a white man in his early 20s, wearing a brown jacket, khaki pants and a bandana over his face.

"I felt more angry than scared because I didn’t understand what was going on," she said, describing how she tried to push the man.

"I just felt this very heavy thud land on my head – didn’t recognize what it was – and then a few seconds later I slipped and fell and when I looked down I realized I was slipping in my own blood," she said.

The blows continued and Alireza realized she was being struck with a large knife.

"I could see that two of my fingers were cut off and on my left arm I could see the bone," she said.

The intruder fled the home and Alireza called 911. She was rushed to hospital where she received several stitches and staples in her head, steel plates in her arm, and was treated for a dislocated shoulder.

She had three fingers reattached, followed by a year of physiotherapy to get her hand movements back.

'WE STRONGLY URGE THEM TO COME FORWARD'

Detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen the Ford Explorer in the Sooke area on April 26, 2017.

"We know that there are people in our community that have information that can assist in solving this file and we strongly urge them to come forward to the police,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Saanich police major crime unit at 250-475-4356 or 1-888-980-1919.