Police rule out foul play after Sask. man found dead in the snow
Web Journalist - CTV News Saskatoon
Hayatullah Amanat
Police say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.
On March 4 police were dispatched to an outdoor area where they found a dead man laying in the snow, police said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.
“After completion of the autopsy and investigation it was determined the death is not suspicious or criminal in nature,” police said.
Police said the man’s next of kin have been notified.
