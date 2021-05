Waterloo regional police safely located a missing 11-year-old boy in Kitchener Wednesday evening.

Police tweeted around 6 p.m. Wednesday about the missing boy, who had last been seen on Blucher Street around 2 p.m.

About an hour after the tweet was posted, police said the boy had been located and is safe.

UPDATE:

The missing 11-year-old from Kitchener has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/6iAErNcDZd

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 26, 2021