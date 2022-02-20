Police say 191 arrested during operation to remove Ottawa convoy protest

Police have arrested 191 people and towed 79 vehicles as the operation to remove "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators from downtown Ottawa continues for a third day.

Twenty-four days after the convoy rolled into the downtown core, vehicles have been cleared from Wellington Street, Bay Street, Kent Street, Lyon Street, Queen Street and Metcalfe Street. Police say the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will reopen on Sunday after the final vehicles left or were towed on Saturday.

"We promised we would return our city to a state of normalcy, with every hour we are getting closer to that goal," interim chief Steve Bell said Sunday afternoon.

The streets of downtown Ottawa are quiet on Sunday afternoon, following the operation that began on Friday afternoon to remove vehicles and demonstrators from streets.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, police said no pedestrian or vehicle traffic was permitted north of Sparks Street between Elgin and Bay streets. Security fencing has been installed on several streets to block pedestrians and vehicles, while the police "Secured Area" remains in place between the Queensway and Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue and the Rideau Canal.

"(Residents) woke up this morning to fencing and a very heavy police presence through the downtown core," Bell said in a message to residents.

"While I know that everyone is pleased to see many of the unlawful protesters are gone, this is not the normal of our city. Despite the successes of the past few days, we still require these measures to prevent unlawful protesters from returning."

Bell said four people were arrested for attempting to enter a secured area in the Parliamentary Precinct.

Meanwhile, a staging ground for the protesters at RCGT Park is also coming down. Some of the remaining demonstrators could be seen Sunday morning taking down the tents and appeared to be preparing to leave.

A major police operation two weeks ago targeted the encampment at Coventry Road to seize stockpiles of fuel from demonstrators. Police said approximately 3,200 L were seized during the operation on Feb. 6. The camp, however, remained in place.

Still about 20 or so vehicles and one of the saunas appears to remain pic.twitter.com/1KtvvMU5Pj

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 191 people had been arrested since the operation began to clear the Parliamentary Precinct.

Bell told reporters that 107 people have been charged with a total of 389 Criminal Code offences. Charges include mischief, assault, disobeying a court order, obstructing police and assaulting a police officer.

Seventy-nine vehicles were towed from downtown streets since Friday.

Ottawa's interim police chief said Saturday that officers will continue to work through the days ahead to remove protesters from downtown streets and end the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.

"This demonstration is over, yet it hasn't finished yet," interim chief Bell told CTV News Ottawa.

"We will continue to work through the night, through the coming day and/or days until ultimately the streets are taken back, and that’s every pocket of it - the downtown core, Coventry or any other area where these demonstrators may have set up so that the citizens of Ottawa get their streets back," Bell said.

A police presence remains in downtown Ottawa Sunday. Fences have been erected "to ensure the ground gained back is not lost," police said in a tweet.

Ottawa paramedics say 21 people have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the secured area in downtown Ottawa since Friday.

"No fatalities were recorded," Ottawa Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier said.

The perimeter I saw from police stretched from Lyon and Sparks all the way through to the Rideau Centre. It included high fences, concrete barriers, and police presence. This is the view of Elgin and Queen pic.twitter.com/Bdn2ctgWyZ

Sunday morning, police announced charges against a High Prairie, Alta. man, Tyson George Billings, who was arrested Saturday. The 44-year-old is facing charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, obstructing police, and counselling to obstruct police. The charges are similar to those laid against other high-profile figures and organizers within the "Freedom Convoy" movement. Police said Billings is due in court Sunday.

INCREASED SECURITY REMAINS

Speaking on CTV's Question Period on Sunday, Mayor Jim Watson didn't say when secured checkpoints and the increased police presence would end.

"We'll continue to have increased enforcement in and around the residential areas," Watson said, noting police have promised not to leave until the city is "safely returned to the people of Ottawa."

"We want to make sure that it's like putting out a fire. You don't want to have that one last ember light up again. You need to have the force that we had through the different police services to ensure that this thing ends peacefully, as quickly as possible."

THE FUTURE OF WELLINGTON STREET

The three-week demonstration and occupation of Wellington Street renewed the debate about what to do with the street that runs under Parliament Hill.

Mayor Watson says discussions should be held to determine whether to prevent vehicles from accessing Wellington Street in the future.

"I think there's going to be on the short-term measures to prevent people from coming in and those people who shouldn't be on Wellington," Watson told CTV's Question Period.

"The longer term we have to look at that, whether we turn it into pedestrian and cycling. There's also the Gatineau Tram system that wants to come and use Wellington. So, there's a lot to take into account but there's going to have to be changes because you can't allow this to happen again."

Senator Vern White, the former Ottawa police chief, has said he is in favour of making Wellington Street a pedestrian mall. White has also said federal police should look after the Parliamentary Precinct.

SECURED AREA

Ottawa police have not said when the 100 checkpoints designed to limit traffic flow into the downtown core will be removed.

A 'secured area' has been set up from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa until further notice.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

O-TRAIN

There is no O-Train service downtown until further notice due to the police operations.

OC Transpo says the O-Train will not serve the following stations: Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon.

The O-Train will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi Station in the west end, and from Blair Station to Hurdman Station in the east end.

CLOSURES

Here is a look at what's closed in the Ottawa area today due to the demonstration:

Ottawa City Hall and the underground parking garage

Rink of Dreams

Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the uOttawa Minto Sports Complex

Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum and the National Gallery of Canada

Rideau Centre

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is also closed.