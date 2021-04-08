Police say 2-year-old died of overdose; 3 charged in his death

Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old child from a drug overdose in Cambridge last December.

Waterloo regional police said they were called to a home on Winter Court in Cambridge on Dec. 1, 2020 for a report of a child in medical distress. They found a two-year-old boy without vital signs and police said he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police and the Coroner's Office investigated the boy's death and determined it was caused by a drug overdose.

"These are complex investigations and very complex circumstances as well, so they do take time," Const. Andre Johnson said. "Our investigators have been working very diligently to determine what happened here and, because of that diligence and working with the Coroner's Office, they were able to lay charges against three individuals."

A few days after the boy's death, police said they were treating it as suspicious. At the time, police did not disclose the cause of his death.

The family identified him as two-year-old Brixson.

A 59-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and 29-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal negligence causing death.

They're all scheduled to appear in Kitchener court on Friday.

Police said the accused are related to the victim.