Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
“In the early morning hours of Oct. 6, while conducting radar patrol on Highway 11 south of Cochrane, a James Bay OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) officer stopped this vehicle travelling 163 km/h in a 90 km/h zone,” police said, in a social media post.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the 21-year-old has a future court date to address the charges.
“Safety is our priority, obey speed limits, and keep our communities safe,” the OPP said.
“Slow down. Drive safe.”
