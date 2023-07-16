Police say a man from southern Ont. was driving 180 km/h on Hwy. 11

A 23-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.

“Evening of Jun 28, Cochrane OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 west of Smooth Rock Falls, on a vehicle observed travelling at 180 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

“The 23-year-old driver from Brampton was charged for stunt driving.”

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.

Jun 28 ’23, #CochraneOPP conducted a traffic stop on #Hwy11 west of Smooth Rock Falls.

The 23 y.o. driver from Brampton was charged for #StuntDriving – excessive speed. The driver received a 30-day licence suspension & a 14-day vehicle impound. #SlowDown & #DriveSafe. ^kb pic.twitter.com/uhvKqZ29ta