Police say accused thief tried to bite customer at Sault big box store

A 31-year-old man has been charged with robbery and assault following an incident at a big box store in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday.

“Around 9 a.m. the accused attended a business in the 100 block of Queen Street East, selected approximately $100 worth of food items and attempted to leave without paying,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

A scuffle ensued when the suspect was confronted by a store employee that also involved a customer in the store.

“During the altercation, the accused attempted to bite the customer,” police said.

“The accused was able to get away and ran from the area.”

The suspect was arrested a few minutes later and was found with items apparently stolen from the store.

The suspect is charged with robbery, assault, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of breaking probation.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.