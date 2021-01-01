The Waterloo Regional Police Service says alcohol played a part in a New Year’s Day crash in Waterloo.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Park Street.

Police say a Honda Civic, travelling on Park Street, struck a Toyota SUV that was going east on Union Boulevard.

The Civic had significant damage to its front end.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Toyota had damage to its driver’s side and came to rest against a nearby tree.

The driver of that vehicle, a 69-year-old Kitchener man, was not hurt.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

They continue to investigate the incident and say charges are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.