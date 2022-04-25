Police say anonymous threat to Courtenay school was possible 'swatting incident'

A lockdown at Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay, B.C., was lifted Monday afternoon as police continue to investigate the source of an "anonymous" threat that was made towards the school by phone.

Just before 3 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP said they were at the school to investigate the threat and ensure everyone was safe inside.

By 3:30 p.m., police said that the lockdown had lifted, though officers were still in the area as police continued to investigate the source of the threat.

Mounties said they believe the call may have been a "swatting incident," which is when someone reports false threats to police or other emergency services, which is an illegal act.