Police say ATV driver from Sudbury was suspended, speeding and gave false name

A 35-year-old Sudbury resident has been charged following a traffic stop in French River this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release they stopped an off-road vehicle on Highway 64 at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday that was speeding, and the driver wasn't wearing a helmet.

"The operator of the off-road vehicle was a prohibited driver and provided a false name to police," police said.

The Sudbury resident is now charged with impersonation with the intent of avoiding arrest, driving while prohibited, failing to wear a helmet, not having proper insurance, not having an off-road permit, speeding and driving an off-road vehicle on the highway.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 24 in Sudbury.