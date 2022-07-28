Police say ATV driver from Sudbury was suspended, speeding and gave false name
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 35-year-old Sudbury resident has been charged following a traffic stop in French River this week.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release they stopped an off-road vehicle on Highway 64 at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday that was speeding, and the driver wasn't wearing a helmet.
"The operator of the off-road vehicle was a prohibited driver and provided a false name to police," police said.
The Sudbury resident is now charged with impersonation with the intent of avoiding arrest, driving while prohibited, failing to wear a helmet, not having proper insurance, not having an off-road permit, speeding and driving an off-road vehicle on the highway.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 24 in Sudbury.
-
Christopher Duke guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl: JudgeA judge has found Christopher Duke guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Regina.
-
Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday nightAn Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocatesOver the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
-
Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax policeHalifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
-
Inflation fears loom large in contract talks between Steelworkers, Algoma SteelWith the collective agreement set to expire at the end of the month, Algoma Steel says it is offering workers a raise of 10.6 per cent over three years.
-
Man dies after shooting in northern AlbertaA 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigationWindsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
This Sask. park was named a hidden gem by Scouts CanadaA Saskatchewan park has been named a hidden gem for camping by Scouts Canada following a survey of its members.