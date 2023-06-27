Police say Chapleau suspect stole bikes, ATV on six-day crime spree

One person has been arrested following a mini-crime spree in Chapleau from June 14 until June 20.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday they believe the same person was behind a string of thefts over those six days.

In the first case June 14, the OPP were called around noon and told a bicycle had been stolen from a residence on Monk Street in Chapleau.

The suspect was identified June 19 riding the stolen bike on a trail behind Monk Street. The individual fled the area prior to police arrival.

Two days earlier, June 17, the ATV was stolen from a residence on Lansdowne Street in Chapleau. And on June 20, police were told another bike was stolen on Lorne Street in Chapleau.

“Superior East OPP was (also) notified of two break-and-enter occurrences, which took place earlier in the month, on Connaught Street in Chapleau,” police said.

“Extensive police investigations revealed the same individual was responsible for all of these property-related offences.”

A 32-year-old suspect from Chapleau was arrested and is charged with numerous offences, including break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10 and July 25 in Chapleau.