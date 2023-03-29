Police say cottage contractor scammed $140K from P.E.I. customers

A man is facing fraud charges in Summerside, P.E.I., after police say he defrauded customers in a cottage construction operation.

Police began investigating Brandon Lloyd Waite and his business The Cottage Company in June 2022 after receiving complaints involving three customers who paid Waite to build their cottages.

Customers in Queens and Prince counties reported giving over $140,000 to Waite, who they say did not provide any service in return.

On Tuesday, Waite was arrested and subsequently released on strict conditions to attend Summerside provincial court on April 19.