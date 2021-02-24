A Dartmouth man has been charged with impaired driving after police say his vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon, hitting a customer sitting inside.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were called to a vehicle that had “struck the building and came to rest inside the restaurant” at the McDonald’s at 645 Windmill Rd.

According to police, the vehicle hit a customer who was sitting inside, sending them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the crash. The car has been towed away. Here is a look at the damage to the restaurant pic.twitter.com/TuwFRQVWgF

The driver, a 26-year-old from Dartmouth is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.