Police say deadly Etobicoke fire was a homicide

A house fire in Etobicoke that killed a 64-year-old woman last month has been ruled a homicide, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Grand Avenue and Dalesford Road early March 23 for a report of a fire at a residence.

When crews entered the residence, police said, they located a woman inside who was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were performed by first responders and the woman was rushed to hospital where she remained in intensive care for several days.

On March 29, police said, the woman died in the hospital.

In a news release issued Monday, police identified her as Toronto resident Melinda Boon. Her death was ruled a homicide following a post-mortem examination, police said.

Following a homicide investigation, police said that on April 5, Dusan Ludvig, 81, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fire.

Police told CTV News Toronto that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Ludvig appeared in a Toronto courtroom on April 6 to answer for the charge.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.