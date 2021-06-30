Police say driver fled the scene following fatal collision on Hwy. 11, caught in wooded area

A driver involved in a fatal collision Wednesday morning has been arrested after fleeing the scene, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming said in a news release.

Police received the call at 7 a.m., and the roadway remains closed in both directions on Highway 11, north of the Town of Englehart, in the Township of Chamberlain.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that two vehicles were involved in a collision and immediately following the collision, the one driver fled the scene on foot," police said in a news release.

"Police contained the scene, while the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System was flown over the area."

A search of the wooded area was conducted by the K9 Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team, resulting in the driver being located and arrested.

Original story:

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming say one person was killed Wednesday morning in a collision on Highway 11 north of the Town of Englehart, in the Township of Chamberlain.

Police received the call at 7 a.m., and have closed the roadway in both directions as emergency and investigative crews handle the scene. The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are helping with the investigation.

While Highway 11 is closed, a detour is available.

- Northbound traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 560 West to Highway 65 to Highway 66 to Highway 11

- Southbound traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 66 south of Kenogami to Highway 65 to Highway 560 to Highway 11

The highway will remain closed for several hours, police said in a news release,

"The investigation is still ongoing," the release said. "Further information will be released as it becomes available."

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.