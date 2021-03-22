Mounties are urging drivers to be vigilant after a man was pulled over by a fake police officer in B.C.'s Southern Interior

Authorities said the driver was headed along Highway 33 on Sunday night when a white pickup truck pulled up behind him in the Westbridge area, where there was no cell service.

Red and blue lights then started flashing from the pickup's grill, prompting the victim to pull over to the side of the road. A suspect then approached him carrying a flashlight.

"Although the victim exited his vehicle briefly during the interaction, he managed to re-enter his truck and flee towards Kelowna," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a news release.

"The suspect reportedly followed the victim for several kilometers before pulling off the highway. The victim contacted a family member when he entered into cell service range, who in turn reported the incident to police."

The RCMP did not release any further details about what happened during the encounter.

They described the suspect as an older man with blonde, unkempt hair who was around 6' tall. He was clean shaven and wearing a white dress shirt with dark casual pants.

Police said anyone who suspects they're being stopped by a police impersonator should slow down and "drive in a safe manner to the nearest well-lit, populated area."

If that's not possible, authorities recommend locking the doors and pulling over while leaving the vehicle running. They should then call 911 while keeping their phone in full view of the person who pulled them over.

"Tell the officer, through a cracked window and locked door, that you plan to cooperate, but you have heard about police impersonators. Indicate that you are concerned for your safety, and that you are verifying the police contact through dispatch," the RCMP said.

"If you remain uncertain that the person who pulled you over is in fact a police officer, ask him/her if you can proceed to a more populated area. If he/she agrees, tell the 911 dispatcher where you are heading to and proceed."

Authorities asked anyone with information on the alarming incident to call the Midway RCMP detachment.