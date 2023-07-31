Police say driver 'tried to mow down pedestrians'

A Sarnia man has been arrested after police said he tried to "mow down pedestrians with his vehicle on Sunday."

According to police, the man initially pulled up into a city park and “began attempting to annoy a homeless encampment by blasting his horn for several minutes.”

Police said he then attracted the attention of neighbours who were drawn to the prolonged distraction — the man then tried to flee the area striking a pedestrian in the process with his vehicle.

After driving down the street, police said the vehicle then made a U-turn, squealing his tires, and sped back — he then tried to strike pedestrians again with his vehicle before fleeing the area.

Sarnia police found the vehicle quickly and arrested the driver for a variety of criminal offences including impaired operation.

The suspect was held pending a bail hearing.