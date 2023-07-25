Police say driver twice legal limit after truck strikes house

One person has been arrested after a vehicle was driven into the front yard of a home and struck the residence on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the call on Mowat Street around 2 p.m. and found a pick-up truck had driven off the roadway directly into the front of a home, causing damage to both the truck and the house.

Upon speaking with the driver officers suspected he was impaired and said breath samples were taken at police headquarters — it was confirmed the man had a blood alcohol concentration that was double the legal limit.

A 24-year-old Stratford man was charged and also handed a 90-day driver’s license suspension.