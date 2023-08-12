Police say driver was going more than 65km/h over the limit

A driver is accused of travelling 157 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in Calder Township, near Cochrane, Ont., on Thursday, police say.

“Stopped (Aug. 10) by James Bay OPP,” the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, on social media Friday.

“Charged with stunt driving.”

This comes less than a month after the OPP said stunt driving has been a major issue this year.

“In the north, I have seen speeds of people travelling 187 to 200 km/h on Highway 69,” said Acting OPP Sgt. Rob Lewis, during his recent interview with CTV News.

“On the backroads, I’ve seen where speeds are 40 to 50 (km/h) where drivers doing 130-140 (km/h) on those backroads -- where those roads aren’t designed for those speeds."

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The photo posted on social media shows a car being towed.

“Slow down,” said police.

