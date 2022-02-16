Police say firearm involved in northwest Calgary road rage incident

Calgary police say they are searching for the occupants of an abandoned vehicle following a road rage incident Wednesday morning.

Officials tell CTV News officers responded to the area of Tuscany Hill and Tuscany Estates Drive N.W. at approximately 8:10 a.m. for reports of a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man inside a vehicle who had been injured. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators also say there was evidence that a firearm had been discharged, but the victim had not been shot.

There is no further information on what led police to believe a firearm was involved in the incident.

A subsequent investigation located a second vehicle, which had been abandoned.

Police are searching for anyone else involved in the incident.