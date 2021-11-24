Police say French River resident was sleeping inside vehicle, charged with impaired

A 57-year old French River resident faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers found two people sleeping inside a parked vehicle late night Monday on the shoulder of Highway 64 in French River.

Police arrived, woke the driver and determined they were impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Nipissing West OPP detachment for further testing, police said in an OPP release Wednesday morning.

Police said drugs suspected to be cannabis and fentanyl were seized from inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with the following:

• Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in January in Sturgeon Falls.

The drivers was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.