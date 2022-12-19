Police say impaired driver drove into a ditch near Killarney

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Sault-area resident with impaired driving following an incident Saturday in Killarney.

Police were called at 9:42 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash on Highway 69. A vehicle had been driven into a ditch.

“While speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver was impaired,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The driver was arrested and was transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.”

The 34-year-old Hilton Beach resident was charged with impaired driving and was released with a court date of Feb. 1.

The driver was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.