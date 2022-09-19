Police say impaired driver fell asleep waiting for light to change at Manitoulin swing bridge

A 39-year-old driver from Espanola has been charged after police received complaints that someone fell asleep in front of the swing bridge.

The one-lane bridge links Manitoulin Island and Espanola and is controlled by a traffic light.

In a news release Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were called around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 17 that a driver was holding up traffic along Highway 6.

"The complainant reported a vehicle failing to proceed through the green light and the driver's head was observed resting on the steering wheel," police said.

"Police spoke with the driver (and) determined they had consumed drugs. They were subsequently arrested and returned to detachment for further tests."

The driver is now charged with impaired driving, cocaine possession and possession of an imitation weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Oct. 24.