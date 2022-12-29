Police say impaired driver from Sudbury ended up in ditch on Hwy. 144

A 29-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Rayside-Balfour has been charged with impaired driving following a recent incident on Highway 144 just north of the city.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 about a single-motor vehicle that ended up in a ditch. No one was injured.

“It was determined that the driver was impaired,” police said in a news release.

“The driver was arrested and was transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.”

The suspect is now charged with impaired driving and has a court date of Jan. 11 in Sudbury.

RIDE CHECK LEADS TO CHARGES

On the same day, police stopped a driver at a roadside RIDE check at 10:21 p.m. on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls.

“A vehicle entered the checkpoint and police determined that the driver was impaired,” police said.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay Police Service for further testing.”

A 38-year-old North Bay resident was charged with impaired driving offences and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 2 in West Nipissing.

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.