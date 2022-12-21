Police say impaired driver in Elliot Lake had beer can in centre console

Ontario Provincial Police say an impaired driver they charged this week had a can of beer in the centre console, with more within reach in the backseat.

East Algoma OPP were called around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 regarding a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 108 south of Elliot Lake.

“The complainant reported a male driver who looked to be impaired who had put his car in the ditch,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Police attended and spoke to the driver, who emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath. In addition, there was an open beer can in the centre console and more cans within arm’s reach behind the passenger seat.

The 27-year-old Elliot Lake resident is now charged with impaired driving, careless driving, driving with open liquor and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Feb. 6.

“The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” police said.

“Report impaired drivers.”

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver can call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.