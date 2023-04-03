Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack

The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.

East Algoma OPP pulled the SUV over around 8 p.m. on Hillside Drive North after it was observed “operating in a suspicious manner,” police said in a news release.

“The driver exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to previously smoking crack,” the release said.

“They were subsequently arrested and assessed by an OPP drug recognition evaluator. The vehicle was towed and impounded.”

The suspect, 48, is charged with impaired driving, failing to comply with a probation order, driving without a valid permit and not having an insurance card.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 1.

Police said they want to remind drivers they have the capability to detect drugged impaired driving.

"Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol,” police said.

“A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal. The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug-impaired drivers.”