Police say impaired driver in Timmins caught with stolen vehicle, contraband cannabis and tobacco

A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired.

In addition, the Timmins Police Service seized contraband cigarettes and cannabis from the vehicle.

The arrest took place the evening of Oct. 8 during a traffic stop near the intersection of Dale Avenue and Pine Street South.

"Through investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been reported as stolen from the London, Ont., area," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The driver was arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Obvious signs of impairment were noted by the officer who proceeded to make the necessary testing procedure demands of the driver."

The suspect was tested by a drug recognition expert and failed.

"Quantities of illicit cannabis and unmarked tobacco products were located within the stolen vehicle," police said.

The suspect is charged with numerous offences, including impaired driving, possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000, being a novice driving while having drugs in the vehicle and possessing contraband tobacco and cigarettes.

The accused is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for today at the Ontario Court of Justice.