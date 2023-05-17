Police say impaired driver near Massey, Ont., found asleep at the wheel

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 54-year-old driver with impaired operation and drug offences following an incident Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 9 a.m. to respond to a report that a person was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in Sagamok First Nation.

“Police located the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

“The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to OPP detachment for further testing.”

Charges include impaired driving, opioid and meth possession, driving without insurance, not wearing a seatbelt and driving with cannabis available to the driver.

The suspect’s driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on July 5.